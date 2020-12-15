Kyle Emery, pastor at Sharon Baptist Church, is fortunate that his wife can stay home with his kindergarten-aged son as his learning moves online.
But Emery, who spoke at the Derby Board of Education’s Nov. 27 special meeting, said some parents in the district are not so lucky.
“We have several families in our church that attend Derby schools as well,” he said. “We’ve heard from a lot of single moms and dads who are wondering what they’re going to do.”
“They’ve got to find a way to work and make money, but they’ve also got to school their kids in some way.”
With schools now fully online, a number of working parents in the Derby school district are in that boat, needing someone to watch their kids while they learn from home.
The Informer compiled this list of local options for parents suddenly needing childcare.
Event space becomes learning center
In Wichita, one business that usually hosts events created space for a remote learning center for students.
Kelsey Shackelford, community manager at Strategic Workspace, has converted part of the space, 5025 E. Kellogg, into a learning area for about 20 students taking classes online. She said she hopes to ultimately be able to provide space for 60 students.
“We started the Learning Center because we think it’s a need we can fill for people, and we wanted to bring a solution to the table,” Shackelford told the Wichita Eagle.
The Strategic Workspace offers the remote learning center from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for children from second grade to 12th grade.
Registrants must pay an initial $75 registration fee, as well as $125 per week per child.
Parents who are interested can contact the Strategic Workspace at 316-683-3021 or by email at learning@strategicworkspace.com. Parents can also register online at www.strategicworkspace.com/learning.
‘Emergency’ care through Child Start
Another local child care program is trying to help fill the gap for parents in the greater Wichita area who suddenly need child care after schools shifted online.
Child Start, 1002 S. Oliver in Wichita, is compiling a list of “emergency care” slots for parents of school-aged children who need “immediate and direct assistance” finding remote learning child care options.
To find out more and to see if your student is eligible, visit ks.childcareaware.org or call 877-678-2548 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Babysitter behind a screen
For parents who are working from home, a new option arises: virtual babysitting.
Websites like care.com and sittercity.com are offering virtual child care services in the face of the pandemic. The services require someone to be physically at home with their kiddos, but it creates some breathing room for parents who need to focus on work in another room.
Virtual babysitters will log onto a video software with kids and entertain them for a designated period of time. They may incorporate music, art or other types of activities to keep students engaged.
“While it may seem odd to pay a stranger to spend time online with your children, for many stressed-out parents, it provides a moment of respite during otherwise hectic days – just long enough to complete a video conference uninterrupted or concentrate on those emails they’ve been trying to write for days,” said Kristi Pahr in an article for Parents magazine.
Derby Public Schools closed its latchkey program for elementary schoolers when the district moved all schools to remote learning. The district plans to continue offering its latchkey program when students return to in-person learning.