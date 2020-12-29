From the time Gov. Laura Kelly ordered all schools closed in March to the district’s decision in December to drop remote-only learning for elementary schoolers, it’s been a scramble to find some semblance of normality.
With vaccines arriving in Kansas and plans to distribute more throughout the first months of 2021, that normality may be on the rebound. But with the new year also comes new challenges and opportunities for the district – related to the coronavirus and otherwise.
One of the biggest challenges facing the district will be addressed at the gating committee meeting on Dec. 30: whether to continue secondary schools online after New Year’s or allow them to come back in a hybrid format.
All schools are currently operating online after the gating committee’s most recent decision.
Elementary schools will almost certainly not be fully online after the new year, regardless of whether the district is in the “red,” after the Derby Board of Education changed the gating criteria earlier this month.
The district uses a gating criteria chart to determine modes of learning for its schools. The chart is separated into four columns: green, yellow, orange and red, with each column having tighter regulations than the previous.
To determine which column the district will operate under, a gating committee of 27 administrators, school board members and other community members examines community trends like Sedgwick County’s positive test rate and the number of cases reported within the district.
The district is currently in the “red,” but that may change if current trends continue. The county’s rolling 14-day positive test rate has been steadily declining since mid-November, from 22.6% on Nov. 17 to 13.2% on Monday.
Under the gating criteria chart, the gating committee has the option to move schools back to the “orange” column if the positive test rate is 15% or less, with new cases steady or decreasing. Other criteria under the “orange” column include having an absentee rate about 6-10% higher than the baseline rate and local hospitals having between 10 and 19.9% available capacity.
The “orange” column allows secondary schools to operate in a hybrid format and also allows some in-state travel.
The district said cases among staff and students weigh more heavily in its gating decisions than those among the community at large, but those numbers have also been on decline. Staff cases peaked at 21 the weeks of Nov. 9 and Nov. 16, while student cases peaked at 18 the week of Dec. 7.
Since the start of the semester, Derby Public Schools has reported 264 confirmed cases of the coronavirus – 151 among students and 113 among staff. In total, about 9.5% of the district’s 1195 staff have had a confirmed case of the coronavirus so far, as well as about 2.2% of the district’s 6,832 students.
The district reports the number of cases at the elementary, middle and high school levels but does not specify how many cases are at each building.
Aside from the coronavirus, 2020 was also a year of hellos and goodbyes for the district, and 2021 will be much the same.
The district saw completion on several bond projects this year, such as the new administrative center and remodeling at Derby High School.
Pleasantview Elementary School closed its doors for the final time this summer, which made way for the district’s newest elementary school to open this fall: Stone Creek.
Patrons of USD 260 also said goodbye to the old Panther Stadium, which has been demolished to allow the new $7.3 million stadium to take its place.
Panther Stadium is one of many bond projects in progress that are expected to come to a head in 2021. The stadium is on schedule to wrap up in time for the fall 2021 football season.
Other bond projects expected to wrap up next year include:
- Classroom expansion and locker room renovation at Derby Middle School (summer)
- New Cooper Elementary School building (fall)
- New Oaklawn Elementary School building (fall)
- Renovations at maintenance and transportation buildings (summer)