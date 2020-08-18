Families with “active” readers will have something new to check out at High Park, as the featured tale of the StoryWalk recently changed. Part of the installment’s normal two-month rotation, the new story on display is “Five Little Monkeys Jumping on the Bed” by Eileen Christelow.
A joint effort of the Derby Health Collaborative, Derby Public Library and the city launched in 2017, StoryWalk is intended to encourage reading, exercise and family time. Stories featured are geared toward families with preschool students.
Books featured in the StoryWalk are deconstructed and set up along a half-mile section of the walking paths at High Park, starting at the southeast corner of the playground.