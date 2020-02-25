The Derby Public Library and Arts Council announce a new art display by Rita Tillison. Twenty acrylic paintings are featured in a display called “Peace of Art.”
Tillison calls her painting style impression landscapes and works with acrylic paints. Her art brings images to the canvas that have meaning either from her own walks, what comes in dreams or her imagination. She attributes her inspiration to her faith as well, and has donated profits from some of her sales to various organizations supporting faith-based and community support causes.
Tillison is providing an opportunity for someone to win a piece of her art from this collection on display. Observers can tell Tillison which piece of her art inspires the observer and why. At the close of the show she will draw a name and that individual will win the work they named.
“Peace of Art” will be on display on the High Wall Gallery in the Business Center of the library during the months of February and March. Tillison’s work is for sale. People interested in her art or who have questions can contact
Tami English at 316-788-0760 or tami@derbylibrary.com.