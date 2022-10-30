While a military transplant, Derby Police Lt. Tim Nelson has been committed to his community ever since arriving.
Moving to the Derby area in first grade, the DHS grad Nelson eventually got his first job with the city as part of the summer crew for the street maintenance department. Outside of a five-month stint with Boeing (tied to college financial assistance), he has only ever worked for the city – but that’s about to change.
After three decades with the city, Nelson is stepping away – officially retiring from Derby PD as of Oct. 28.
Following his work with the street maintenance department, Nelson transferred to Derby PD in 1997 and has filled a number of roles on the force – from patrol to school resource officer to detective (with a number of promotions along the way). Most recently, Nelson oversaw community education – in charge of the SROs, DARE program, Citizen’s Police Academy and other outreach efforts.
Through those various roles, Nelson said he enjoyed and tried to learn from all his assignments – though there is one that was a little more special than most.
“I’ve been on our special operations team since ’99. I really enjoy that because the camaraderie with those guys is just a little bit different than it is with the regular patrol officers or the other assignments just because of the nature of what you do,” Nelson said. “I really tried to take the most of what I could out of every assignment I had, trying to develop who I am now, and I think it served me well.”
Starting out, it was a chance encounter that triggered Nelson’s transfer into law enforcement.
Doing some maintenance behind the old police department building, he ran into a former classmate – Mark Wilson – he was unaware was working with Derby PD. After catching up, Wilson invited Nelson on a ride along, which turned into a formative experience.
“I went out on a ride along, and as soon as I was done with that ride along, I put my application in for the reserve program,” Nelson said. “I’ve been in love with it ever since. It’s been a great career path for me.”
Reaching a point where he could draw pension, Nelson decided to take his retirement with the department and shift career gears (taking a job at Textron) – though he noted he is still fully invested in the Derby community.
That investment shaped his love of law enforcement, as he enjoyed interacting with people in the community – even if that was not always under the best circumstances. But stepping away is a time when officers hear fully about the impact of their work.
Not a personal accolades guy, as he put it, what he said he enjoyed and will remember most is the commitment of the entire force as a unit.
“There’s been so many things. I’m most proud of the people I work with and the strides and accomplishments they’ve made throughout their careers. It’s been a privilege to be a part of that whether it’s through leadership or teamwork, so I’m most proud of the team that we are as the Derby Police Department and the service we provide the community,” Nelson said. “I just hope that I’m remembered as a team player and somebody that truly cares about the city.”