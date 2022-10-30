Nelson Retirement

After three decades of service with the city – most recently in community education for Derby PD – Lt. Tim Nelson recently retired from the force.

 CODY FRIESEN/INFORMER

While a military transplant, Derby Police Lt. Tim Nelson has been committed to his community ever since arriving. 

Moving to the Derby area in first grade, the DHS grad Nelson eventually got his first job with the city as part of the summer crew for the street maintenance department. Outside of a five-month stint with Boeing (tied to college financial assistance), he has only ever worked for the city – but that’s about to change.

