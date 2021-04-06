The city of Derby recently announced a new annual Neighborhood of the Year and Neighbor of the Year award program to highlight and recognize work being done by neighborhood leaders and residents.
A neighborhood may be nominated based on its activities that improve the neighborhood or better serve the community.
The city is also accepting nominations for Neighbor of the Year, for those who go the “extra mile” to make their neighborhood a better place.
Any neighborhood or resident of Derby can be nominated, with projects or activities carried out in 2020 or before Aug. 31, 2021, eligible. Deadline for nominations is Sept. 15, 2021.
Nomination forms are available at derbyks.com/neighbor.