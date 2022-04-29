At its April 26 meeting, the Derby City Council officially filled the vacant seat left open after former council member Tom Keil’s resignation. Keil left his seat on the council in March to take a position with the city.
Mayor Randy White recommended Mike Neel to fill Keil’s former seat on the Derby City Council representing Ward I. Neel’s was one of four applications received.
Neel has previously served on the city’s Parks and Urban Forestry Board and holds a degree in Political Science from Wichita State University. Currently he serves as the General Manager of Lights To Go Inc.
Neel’s appointment was approved by the council on a 6-0 vote. He will serve the remainder of Keil’s term through Dec. 31, 2025.