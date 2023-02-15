Panther Learning Center

Director of Alternative Learning Luan Sparks stands in front of a wall design near the entry of the Panther Learning Center. The center offers services for students who may be considered “at risk” in the district.

 JEFF COTT/INFORMER

Luan Sparks, Director of Alternative Learning for the Derby school district, oversees the Panther Learning Center. Sparks says she is not a counselor, not a social worker, but is an educator. And her education process involves a non-traditional setting, while working with a variety of variables to help students with needs grow.

The Panther Learning Center helps Derby High School students who may be considered “at risk” due to achievement levels, attendance, mental/health concern or personal needs due to significant life events.

