Luan Sparks, Director of Alternative Learning for the Derby school district, oversees the Panther Learning Center. Sparks says she is not a counselor, not a social worker, but is an educator. And her education process involves a non-traditional setting, while working with a variety of variables to help students with needs grow.
The Panther Learning Center helps Derby High School students who may be considered “at risk” due to achievement levels, attendance, mental/health concern or personal needs due to significant life events.
The center just completed their second year in January at the new facility on the Derby High School campus.
Sparks, who has 38 years of experience in education and much of it in the special education area, says she enjoys working with kids who are not your typical kids.
“Students deserve a little bit of variability and individualization to actualize goals,” she said.
The Panther Learning Center deals with all students in the district that are in foster care. Many kids they work with in high school are in transition, meaning they will never go back home. Besides getting their high school diploma, part of the job is helping prepare them to be adults.
Some of the students Sparks has have been impacted by homelessness and may be living in a shelter in Wichita. For those students, they coordinate services to be sure they are getting to and from school.
Sparks says education at the Panther Learning center involves variables with students that require accommodations to be made. That kind of support is not available in general education so students can become frustrated. That can make teaching hard and gives parents concern.
“We have to have a more balanced approach to learning,” Sparks explained.
Panther Learning Center students have the same learning standards as others have in a normal class. The difference is how they are learning. Sparks says 87 percent of her students work online and are in blended formats, meaning they are taking classes at the regular high school and receiving additional support online at the center.
Students work through a process called credit recovery. Students in a classroom who have been exposed to the material, but didn’t achieve mastery of it, can work online at their own pace to achieve mastery. Once they have achieved success, they will move on to another unit.
Sparks says education is losing students because the system is expecting too much of the same to get them to an outcome. She says there are a number of pathways to learning and educators need to be responsive to the students’ needs. And parents are turning to schools asking for help with their kids.
“If a student does not learn respect, responsibility and accountability, I can’t think of anything they are going to be good at when the educational process ends,” she said.
The Panther Learning Center increases the level of responsibility so students will either prove they are doing it or they won’t.
Sparks says parents are struggling and coming out of COVID didn’t help. Kids who may be more introverted felt very safe being in their rooms several hours a day. When it ended, those kids were forced back into the halls of a school with 2,500 kids.
The demand for support services in education may be at an all-time high. As of late December, 28 kids were waiting for a spot in the Panther Learning Center. Sparks says the center runs 50 to 55 students at a time. She feels meeting the needs of students and being able to do the things that will help them grow today and in the future is a challenge.
Having the right people in positions to meet complex and different needs is something Sparks wishes for.
She says the needs in education now can feel greater than the bandwidth schools have to meet them. Having the right people, with the right mind, with the skillset for certain situations will help.
Sparks feels understanding the dynamic that a student is coming from is significant. And having people who have the heart and commitment to do hard things.
“We as adults have to be willing to do the tough things,” Sparks said. “And don’t ask kids to do tough things if we can’t have the conversations that are hard.”