TOPEKA – Sunflower Summer, an educational program promoting family engagement and student learning during the summer, announced that 28,726 adults and children representing 7,949 families have participated in the program since its launch on May 28, 2022. The turnout surpasses what the program saw during its first two weeks last year, the program’s first summer in existence.
“I’m so glad more Kansas families are getting out and experiencing all that Kansas has to offer – from our museums and zoos, to our historic landmarks and nature centers,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “My Administration will continue supporting programs like Sunflower Summer to prevent student learning loss and to ensure our kids have an educational – and fun – summer.”
The Sunflower Summer Program is funded by federal COVID-19 money and offers summer enrichment activities for Kansas students. Eighty-nine percent of participating venues have had Sunflower Summer visitors in the first 16 days.
“We’re so pleased to have partnered with Gov. Laura Kelly, as well as other agencies, again this year to offer Sunflower Summer,” said Kansas Commissioner of Education Dr. Randy Watson. “Last summer, more than 43,100 students stayed engaged in learning throughout the summer months, and we’re on track to see even higher numbers this year. This program is not only beneficial to students and families, it is also boosting travel and tourism within the state.”
To participate in Sunflower Summer, adults can visit www.sunflowersummer.org to find more information and instructions for downloading or updating the app, which is available for both iPhone and Android users. An adult will need to register their family members and include their county and school district.
Each Kansas child pre-K-18 years of age, as well as students in 18- to 21-year-old programs, and up to two accompanying adults may access a ticket voucher to each of the participating attractions in the Sunflower Summer app. Once a location has been selected, tickets can be claimed within the app. When attendees are ready to enter, the ticket can be activated and presented to the ticket taker.
In addition to 90 attractions, this year’s Sunflower Summer program is offering the following bonus events including a campout at Milford State Park (July 7), Sunflower Summer Sundays with the Wichita Wind Surge (July 17) and Bird City’s Annual Thresher Show (July 30).
Funding for the Sunflower Summer program is limited, and tickets are on a first-come, first-served basis.