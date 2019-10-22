Director of Parks Steve White, left, and Mayor Randy White display an award presented to the city of Derby from The American Public Works Association naming Warren Riverview Park the APWA Project of the Year for Small Cities and Rural Communities. The awards program promotes excellence in the management and administration of public works projects. City officials say it’s a “significant honor” as Derby competed with many other communities throughout the United States. Warren Riverview Park was entered into the competition by PEC through the Kansas Chapter of the APWA. Award recipients are the city as the owner and project manager, Snodgrass Construction as the contractor and PEC as the design leader.
National honor for a Derby park
- BY INFORMER STAFF mail@derbyinformer.com
