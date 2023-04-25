Dowell NASCAR

Macy Dowell (center back) and her family joined her uncle Dylan Dowell in the pit at Kansas Speedway. She credits Dylan for getting her interested in racing. Pictured above, back row (L to R), Macy’s father Josh Dowell, Macy, Dylan and Lily Dowell. Front row, Colton Dowell and Chloe Dowell.

 COURTESY

“My goal is to get to NASCAR,” Macy Dowell said when she was 12 years old.

It will come as no surprise to those familiar with Dowell that her latest achievement is making it to NASCAR. She will work for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR), a stock car racing organization founded by former football coach Joe Gibbs.

