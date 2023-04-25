“My goal is to get to NASCAR,” Macy Dowell said when she was 12 years old.
It will come as no surprise to those familiar with Dowell that her latest achievement is making it to NASCAR. She will work for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR), a stock car racing organization founded by former football coach Joe Gibbs.
Dowell, a 2022 graduate of Derby High School, is leaving Kansas to work as a social media content manager and strategist for JGR.
Dowell described the job as a dream combination of her two passions – racing and social media. After she finishes the current semester at Kansas State University, she will be heading to North Carolina.
Dowell, 19, who has raced go-carts competitively since the age of 9, has dreamed of making it to NASCAR since she first watched a race with her uncle Dylan, a member of the JGR pit crew.
“Just the feeling that you get when you hop in that car, there’s so much excitement,” Dowell said when she was a 12-year-old racer.
That excitement has returned for Dowell as she embarks on the next adventure in her life.
Excelling at a young age is nothing new for Dowell. She made the national finals in go-carts when she was 12. When she graduated from high school, she also had enough college credit to receive her associate degree from Butler Community College.
Since graduation, Dowell has developed her aptitude for marketing and social media, earning money through product review videos on TikTok – where she has 73,000 followers. But it was on LinkedIn that Dowell concentrated her networking efforts and found her dream job.
“I do research on the business side of social media during my free time because I find it so interesting and now, I get paid to do that for a sport I love. I am also excited to see the behind the scenes work of a sport I have grown up watching and participating in my whole life,” Dowell said
Getting ready to start on a new phase in her life and begin her NASCAR career, Dowell is diving in.
“I am most excited to turn my hobby into a full-time job. I get so excited watching other people doing what they love, and I get to experience that for myself here in the upcoming weeks,” Dowell said.
Dowell decided to toss her hat into the ring for the position at JGR at the encouragement of her father, Josh Dowell. JGR flew her to North Carolina to interview, and before she returned home she had a job offer.
“We did a six-hour interview and a few Zoom meetings and then met again in person while I was still there,” Dowell said.
JGR has won five NASCAR Cup Series Championships (2000, 2002, 2005, 2015, 2019) and four NASCAR Xfinity Series Championships (2009, 2016, 2021, 2022). Its team of drivers includes Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex, Jr., Christopher Bell and Ty Gibbs.