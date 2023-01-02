The year may have just started, but the honors are already being passed out – starting with the 2023 Mayor’s Award of Excellence.
For major community contributions over the past year, Mayor Randy White recently announced the Derby Historical Museum as this year’s recipient of the annual award. Museum volunteers will be presented with the award at the Jan. 10 Derby City Council meeting at city hall.
Citing “a need to tell Derby’s story,” White said the museum is an integral part of the community.
“Every town in Kansas has a museum. I’m so proud that Derby has one,” White said. “When you go through that museum, you get a chance to look at the old pictures and recognize how we have developed over time, and it’s just a wonderful asset to our city.”
The Derby Historical Museum is dedicated to the historical preservation of the Derby community. There are 16 rooms of artifacts and displays, plus exhibits throughout the hallways. The building opened in 1924 and served as a Derby school until 1994. It is now listed on the National Historical Register.
A “gem of the city,” White said the museum’s volunteers have done amazing work – especially in hosting some major events in 2022. Some of the accomplishments include helping host the 70th anniversary celebration for Derby Fire and Rescue, holding two fundraisers in support of the museum, reorganizing both the first responders and school exhibits at the museum, facilitating USD 260 field trips and much more.
“We’ve had an extremely productive year. Lots of things have gone on over there. We’ve had a lot of people in and out,” said founding board member Susan Swaney. “[It’s] probably the best year we’ve ever had.”
Swaney was quick to acknowledge the support of other groups – like Derby FD, the Derby Recreation Commission, the city, etc. – in helping continue the museum’s mission.
Additionally, Swaney noted the museum has amazing volunteers, with those numbers growing this year. Instead of two or three volunteers on a Saturday, she said it was routine to have eight to 10 volunteers on hand while the museum was open.
Volunteer work (cleaning, moving, etc.) remains crucial to the museum’s mission. As an entirely volunteer organization, the founding members worked to secure the building and artifacts preserved over the years. That support, Swaney said, will help the museum broaden its impact within the community and – coupled with more fundraising success – allow for expansion of operations.
Receiving the recognition from the mayor means a lot to museum volunteers and leadership, and they are hopeful that continues to push its community efforts forward in the future.
“To be recognized like that is a great honor. It really makes our volunteers feel like somebody’s thinking that we’re a viable part of the community,” said museum board president Bill Smith.
“It’s not just my museum or your museum; it belongs to the city,” Swaney said, “and we would like a lot more of the people who live in our city to have an interest in it to come in and be a part of it with us.”