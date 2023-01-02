Mayor AOE 2023

Museum volunteer Kathy Sexton (far right) shares about the items on display in the first responders room during the Derby FD 70th anniversary celebration in 2022 – one of several major events the museum helped out with this past year.

 FILE

The year may have just started, but the honors are already being passed out – starting with the 2023 Mayor’s Award of Excellence. 

For major community contributions over the past year, Mayor Randy White recently announced the Derby Historical Museum as this year’s recipient of the annual award. Museum volunteers will be presented with the award at the Jan. 10 Derby City Council meeting at city hall.

0
0
0
0
0