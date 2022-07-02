The Rotary Club of East Wichita Foundation recently announced recipients selected to receive scholarships to attend Kansas institutions of higher education for the upcoming year. Criteria for selection included financial need, academic achievement and community/school activities.
Among those scholarship recipients were three students from Derby including Chloe Brown (Wichita State University), Heather Mills (Kansas State University) and Niki Wood (Benedictine College). All three earned were granted $1,000 scholarships.