Derby Public Schools recently announced that eight elementary schools and Derby High School were named 2021-2022 Project Lead The Way Distinguished Schools.
The PLTW distinction honors schools committed to increasing student access, engagement and achievement in their PLTW programs.
Cooper, Derby Hills, El Paso, Oaklawn, Park Hill, Swaney, Tanglewood and Wineteer elementary schools are among 282 schools across the U.S. receiving the honor; DHS is one of just 191 high schools. To qualify, elementary schools had to have at least 75% student body participation while 25% was required at the high school level.