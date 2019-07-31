Multi-sport attraction could be at new site

An 11.6-acre parcel on Rock Road that could be the site of a new sports-related attraction will be annexed into the city.
The city council approved the request at its July 23 meeting for the request, which involves the only parcel remaining in the county between Patriot Avenue and Meadowlark Boulevard on the east side of Rock Road.
The formal address is 6628 S. Rock Road and it has a single-family residence on the site.
At the meeting, City Planner Justin Givens explained that the property adjoins the existing city boundary and the owners have consented for the move, so the annexation does not require action by the Sedgwick County Commission.
According to county tax records, the owners are currently Deborah and Michael Eilert and they have a 2,529-square-foot house, built in 1976, on it. The 2019 appraisal on the property is $243,430.
In its current form and its present use, the property will not require the extension of any public infrastructure, Givens said. A future extension of Amber Ridge Street to the east has been platted on the properties to the north and south.
“Any future plat of the property will be required to include the corresponding right-of-way for Amber Ridge Street,” he said.
Zoning will be R-1, or single-family residential, thus a different use of it would have to be approved through the zoning change process.
It is in what would be an expanded STAR bonds district of about 75 acres and, if that move is approved, additional information on what will happen to the house will be provided by developers Derby Destination Development LLC in a site plan.
The entity receives a special state-approved tax status and is meant to spark economic development from local, area and regional consumer traffic.
As proposed, Derby Destination would place a multi-sports attraction on the site.
That concept had been proposed for land further north on Rock, on the west side between the water tower and car wash and just east of the Field Station: Dinosaurs attraction.
However, a deed restriction prevented alcohol sales, so developers selected this new site.
As proposed, the facility would include indoor and outdoor courts, outdoor sand courts and game areas. It would deal with a variety of sports, such as badminton, paddleball, sand volleyball and others. Officials say it would provide a resource for training, team practice, games and events.
It has a tentative name of Sport Zone and would have a sit-down eatery, which was originally called for by the state’s rules in the STAR bonds requirement.