The Derby City Council unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding with the Derby Public Library at its March 8 meeting. The MOU is needed in order for the DPL to move forward with a grant application in regard to its outdoor literacy project.
As the city owns the Derby Public Library facility and the land where the outdoor literacy area would be located, the MOU is more of a legal requirement. Additionally, staff noted the MOU does not commit the city to funding any portion of the project.