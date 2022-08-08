For Tammy Sammons and her daughter, Tiffany, the more things change, the more they stay the same.
In 2000, Tammy Sammons was a paraprofessional and Tiffany was a kindergarten student at Tanglewood Elementary.
Twenty-two years later, Tammy is a paraprofessional and Tiffany is a kindergarten teacher at Tanglewood Elementary.
The pair reunited in 2018 when Tiffany, a WSU graduate, began teaching at Tanglewood.
Tammy said she was really excited when Tiffany was hired at Tanglewood.
“I love having her here, I really like watching her teach. Her kiddos love her,” Tammy said.
Tiffany is equally enthusiastic about her segue from Tanglewood student to teacher.
“Some of the teachers who were at Tanglewood when I was a student were still teaching, and I got to be a colleague and have them be mentors,” Tiffany said. “Instead of teaching me how to learn, they were now teaching me how to teach.”
She also got to bring a piece of her own childhood experience into her new classroom.
“When I started kindergarten, the teacher had a reading bathtub … filled with pillows where kiddos could go read and hang out,” she reminisced.
When Tiffany started teaching, the bathtub was sitting unused in the back of the library and Tiffany got permission to put it in her classroom.
“I use it as a ‘calm-down’ area, reading area, or where a kid can go when they’re able to work by themselves,” she said.
As an Interrelated Paraprofessional, Tammy works with all grade levels at Tanglewood.
“I go into the classrooms to work with kids who are struggling with their work and need some extra help, and sometimes I take them out of the class and give them one-on-one support,” she explained. “Last year, I did get to work in Tiffany’s classroom quite a bit,” she said.
Before she was a paraprofessional, Tammy worked in medical pediatrics then opened a daycare.
“Once my kids got into school, someone told me I ought to be a paraprofessional. At the time I didn’t even know what that was,” she laughed.
When Tammy started at Tanglewood, Tiffany was in kindergarten.
“It was half days, then, so Tiffany would come down to the classroom I was in and help me with some of my kids before she went to the babysitter,” Tammy said.
Those experiences made an impression on Tiffany,
“Being around her daycare kids and helping out in her classrooms – just being around kids in general, I love it,” she said. “When I help a kiddo and see their face light up when they get an answer correct or understand a problem, it melts my heart. I’ve always had a soft spot for the little ones.”
Tiffany says the best thing about working with her mom is, “I get to see her all of the time.”
“When I need help with anything, whether school-related, teacher-related, or helping with a student, she’s always right there if she’s available,” she said. “It’s just great to have your mom there – she can support me with whatever I need.”
“She’s always there for me, too,” Tammy concurred. “If one of us forgets something, we can text the other … ‘can you bring this?’ or ‘I need this.’ It’s always good to have someone there who can back you up.”
Tiffany recently married and will now be ‘Miss Henke,’ but Tammy and Tiffany said having two ‘Miss Sammons’ has made for some great stories.
“We have a couple of kids who are brothers – one was in Tiffany’s class and the other was two years older and he and I worked together a lot,” Tammy related. “When they finally realized we both had the same name, the older brother asked me, ‘Are you the mother or are you the daughter?’ I said, ‘I’m definitely the daughter.”