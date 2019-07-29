Most stakeholders feel safe in Derby Public Schools, say the results from a district survey.
The safety and security survey was administered online in April to fourth and fifth grade students, middle and high schoolers, staff, parents and community members. It was first performed in 2018.
Andy Koenigs, assistant superintendent of human resources, shared the survey results at the July 22 board of education meeting.
“We use this information to help guide our district safety and security priorities and see where we might have areas to improve,” Koenigs said in an email to the Informer. “Overall, we were very pleased with results this year.”
In total, the district received responses from 669 fourth and fifth graders, 1,054 secondary students, 492 staffers, 191 parents, and 14 community members. The number of secondary-student respondents doubled since last year.
In the first part of the survey, respondents were asked to react to a series of statements related to safety at school, with responses ranked on a four-point scale from “strongly agree” to “strongly disagree.”
Some statements also had a “don’t know” option.
Koenigs said the district’s goal is to have over 80 percent of respondents select the “agree” responses on each question. That was the case for nearly all survey questions.
When nearly 20 percent of respondents in a certain group select a “disagree” response, he said that signals a potential area of growth.
Someone to talk to
Survey statements included, “I feel there is someone at school I can talk to,” “I know what to do if there is an emergency in class,” and “safety drills are important.”
Seventeen percent of secondary-student respondents said they did not feel there was someone at school to which they could talk. Some board members thought this number was concerning.
“I understand some of that is the age of the kids and they think they know everything. But I do want to concentrate on why they feel like they can’t talk to somebody,” said Board President Tina Prunier. “Is it because they’re constantly moving classrooms and don’t feel that connection with the teachers? And how do we address that?”
Koenigs, having worked in high schools before, suggested some secondary students may be afraid of being labeled a “snitch.”
“We obviously want those good relationships with students, … and we have in the past been able to get good tips from our secondary students,” he said.
One question asked only student respondents if they knew what to do in case of various emergencies, including a fire, tornado, lockdown and earthquake.
Over 90 percent of students said they knew what to do in case of each emergency, except for earthquakes, which was at 87 percent.
That apparent readiness can be credited in part to the fact that district schools each performed 16 drills last year. Respondents overwhelmingly said they felt safety drills were important.
In the final piece of the survey, respondents were asked to fill in their own suggestions of how the district could improve safety in schools. The vast majority said they already felt safe at school or that they didn’t know what improvements to suggest.
Otherwise, some of the most common suggestions were intruder locks, “address the drug problem,” and more visible SRO or security presence.
“I think that shows the excellent relationship our SROs have with students and parents,” Koenigs said. “They feel safe when they’re around.”
Twenty-one of the 31 expulsions last year in Derby Public Schools were drug-related.
Respondents suggested some top priorities for next school year, which included background checks for visitors and volunteers, emphasis on drug and alcohol prevention, and better drop-off and pickup procedures.
The school district already performs background checks on visitors and volunteers through a program called SafeVisitor Solutions.
Full survey results from 2018 and 2019 are below.