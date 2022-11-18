Cooper Breakfast Club

Cooper families were pleased to see the breakfast club tradition return at the USD 260 building this school year.

 COURTESY/ROXANA HENDERSON

After a nearly two-year hiatus, a previous staple of USD 260’s Cooper Elementary is back as of this school year – with staff officially relaunching the school’s breakfast club. 

Family Engagement Coordinator Roxana Henderson is behind the school’s engagement initiative. It is a tradition she was familiar with from her time as a para at Cooper (starting in 2016). Then, the pandemic forced the breakfast club to be put on hold in 2020.

