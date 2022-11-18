After a nearly two-year hiatus, a previous staple of USD 260’s Cooper Elementary is back as of this school year – with staff officially relaunching the school’s breakfast club.
Family Engagement Coordinator Roxana Henderson is behind the school’s engagement initiative. It is a tradition she was familiar with from her time as a para at Cooper (starting in 2016). Then, the pandemic forced the breakfast club to be put on hold in 2020.
Started back in 2010, the idea behind the breakfast club is simple – to bring the entire Cooper family together.
“It's mission was to get parents into the school so they would be more comfortable with staff and other parents, as well as spend some time with their children and enjoy some breakfast together,” Henderson said.
Additionally, Henderson noted the breakfast club gives staff/teachers an opportunity to share key information on pre-enrollment, conferences, etc. with parents.
While Henderson is the primary organizer of the breakfast club, Pando Initiative advocate Stacy Betzen, staff and parent volunteers also help out.
The first meeting of the relaunched breakfast club was held Oct. 5, with the school providing donuts and fruit for attendees. Henderson noted there were about 80-90 families participating and pleased to see the tradition return.
“We decided to start the breakfast club again this year because it was something that a lot of families were missing,” Henderson said. “Our families love that this event is back; they enjoy the little time they have with their students. Also, it is a good time to visit the office if they have any questions.”
Current Cooper Principal Rachel Eastman had not been a part of the previous tradition, but was all for bringing it back – with some minor changes. Namely, instead of monthly the breakfast club will now be held quarterly. The next meeting will be Dec. 14, with former teacher Velvet Adrian visiting along with special guests Santa and Mrs. Clause.
In restarting the tradition at Cooper, Henderson noted the goals primarily remain the same.
“Our mission is still the same, we just want to see more parents involved with school and their kids’ education,” Henderson said. “We use this to live out our mission of ‘empowering kids for a brighter future’ and how this directly embodies our core belief that ‘we believe in building community through relationships.’”