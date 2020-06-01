The coming week will bring not one, but two chances to enjoy a show hosted by the Derby Public Library in conjunction with its summer reading program.
At 10 a.m. on June 9, Jay and Leslie’s Laughing Matters will present a vaudeville style show including juggling, humor and stories presented with the help of Darrin the Dragon. This year’s show, “Fairly Mixed-Up Tales,” was developed to reflect the Derby library’s summer reading theme of “Imagine Your Story.”
New to the DPL summer reading line-up, Denise Gard and her border collie, Joey, will then perform at 2 p.m. June 11. They’ll be sharing fairy tales and folk stories from around the world, incorporating lots of fun dog tricks for Joey.
Kids who are registered to participate in the DPL summer reading program will have a chance to win one of 10 prizes at either show – with performers drawing names for 10 giveaway winners during each performance.
Both performances are family-friendly, free and will be available on Facebook. The shows can be viewed until midnight on the day of the event.