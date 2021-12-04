Plans continue to shift and change with the proposed final phase of the Derby STAR bond project – slated for a 43-acre tract of land east of the Tall Tree and Rock Road intersection.
Given the evolution of the planned development – which would include a public access lagoon with beach activities, hotel, aerial park and more – and wanting to provided updated information to gain feedback, the city hosted a come-and-go open house Nov. 30 at The Venue in Madison Avenue Central Park.
New additions reviewed during the open house included plans for the restaurant pads that would be part of the STAR bond final phase – which would be set to bring in Slim Chickens, Walk-On's sports bar and a steakhouse (all contingent on approval of the development). Plans for additional senior housing – something staff noted the state is seeking out more in STAR bond projects – have also been added. Like with the proposed apartments, talks are ongoing with a couple different developers that will determine the final layout.
Plans also more clearly outlined how the heated, year-round lagoons would be set up (in an indoor facility on the property).
The goal for the city was to increase public knowledge of the latest proposed STAR bond development and gain input from Derby residents. Hosted concurrently with the City Tree Lighting, the open house drew in hundreds of citizens to witness presentations led by city staff (and Rick Worner of Derby Destination Development) expanding on details of the final phase and the various attractions. According to City Manager Kathy Sexton, feedback was received from parties on both sides of the issue.
“Every person at all the three different stations said that they got good questions, they satisfied some people and some people were very positive when they gave them the spiel and explained all the different businesses that are being proposed,” Sexton said. “Of course other people were more negative, but [it was] pretty balanced and probably more positive than negative, which makes sense.”
At the initial public hearing, Sexton noted the feedback was mostly negative from residents of the nearby neighborhood along Tall Tree Road. With the open house being held the same time as the tree lighting, she said the event drew in a younger crowd that was more in favor of entertainment development, which she believes is why the input skewed more positive.
Some members of the Tall Tree neighborhood also attended the open house, like Doug and Christy Gutzmer. While they noted they had softened on the development idea being discussed, they admitted they were still against the final phase in general.
Developers answered several of the questions and concerns residents had in a meeting with the neighborhood homeowners association, the Gutzmers said, but the big sticking point remains of what if the lagoon attraction fails and the city is left with an “albatross” on the designated development property.
While the development agreement is still being drafted (as the final phase has not been approved), Sexton said it would be structured similarly to the initial phase that brought in Field Station: Dinosaurs, with contingencies built into the agreement within certain time frames.
Based on the timing – if the lagoon attraction fails right away – the agreement could hold the developer accountable to find another operator, Sexton said. Or, if it fails after a number of years and the development agreement is expired it would be treated like any other business, with the property going up for sale – with that sale likely being an eventuality in the eyes of Sexton given the lack of commercial property available in Derby.
“I have no doubt that any failed commercial enterprise pretty much anywhere in Derby could sell their property to someone else – whether it’s a different type of business or similar business – it’s just a matter of the evolution of businesses.”
As the final phase of the STAR bond project continues to develop, mixed feelings remain and the next chance for input will be a public hearing held as the Derby City Council considers approval of the third STAR bond project amendment at its Dec. 14 meeting. For more information on the proposal, visit derbyks.com/star.