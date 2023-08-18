Deputy Chief Moore

Lem Moore will officially start as the deputy chief of Derby PD on Aug. 21.

 COURTESY

The Derby Police Department has its next deputy chief, with the city recently announcing the hiring of Lemuel Moore. Moore is set to fill the position vacated by Police Chief Brandon Russell following his promotion to head of the department.

Moore comes to Derby having most recently served with the Wichita Police Department for 31 years. In his time with Wichita PD, Moore worked as a Drug Abuse Resistance Education officer (D.A.R.E.), a neighborhood watch coordinator, an exploited and missing children unit investigator, as well as an undercover narcotics detective.

