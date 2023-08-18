The Derby Police Department has its next deputy chief, with the city recently announcing the hiring of Lemuel Moore. Moore is set to fill the position vacated by Police Chief Brandon Russell following his promotion to head of the department.
Moore comes to Derby having most recently served with the Wichita Police Department for 31 years. In his time with Wichita PD, Moore worked as a Drug Abuse Resistance Education officer (D.A.R.E.), a neighborhood watch coordinator, an exploited and missing children unit investigator, as well as an undercover narcotics detective.
After obtaining the rank of supervisor, Moore’s remaining years as a commander were spent leading groups such as the Special Community Action Team (SCAT), professional standards unit (internal affairs), community policing unit, patrol north bureau, and support service division. He retired in 2022, last serving as the Interim Chief of WPD.
“We are excited to have Lemuel Moore as the newest member of the Derby Police Department. His experience and insight will be invaluable to the department and the community as a whole,” Russell said. “I have personally known Lem since the early ‘90s when we served in the Marine Reserves together. Lem is a very positive and outgoing individual. His eagerness to jump in and be a part of our ‘family’ along with all his other attributes and experience make him a great fit with us.”
One of a pool of four quality candidates (with three interviewed), Russell noted he will be able to transition some of the day-to-day activities over to Moore, allowing him to help move the department forward in creating a new five-year strategic plan, as well as being involved in the community and address projects to increase the department’s use of technology.
Additional responsibilities for Moore will include budgetary spending, internal investigations, management of department and personnel training, special project management and other items as needed.
Moore was born in St. Joseph, Mo., and moved to Wichita at the age of 16, graduating from Wichita East High School before serving in the United States Marine Corps Reserves. He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Tabor College, and a master’s degree in public administration from Wichita State University.
“I am committed to providing the best public safety services to the city of Derby,” said Moore. “My goal is to strive for the best possible results while showing the residents of Derby the utmost respect.”