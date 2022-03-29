Derby Senior Services and Transportation Director BreAnna Monk is leaving one family to help another, announcing earlier this month that she will be stepping down from her position with the city to join the family business – Shoulars Trucking – based out of East Rutherford, N.J. (where her dad is from originally). Her last day will be April 13.
A number of deaths in the family (six within the past two months) expedited the need for the Chicago native Monk to step up and take on a leadership role helping with logistics for the transportation business – where her experience managing the Derby Dash may come in handy. While she is more than willing to lend her support, she noted it was certainly not an easy choice to leave Derby.
“Ever since I’ve come to work in Derby, Derby has embraced me as a community,” Monk said. “This decision is bittersweet … because Derby is home to me. Derby is where I placed my roots. Derby is where I blossomed. Derby gave me opportunities to go and win awards nationally. Because of Derby, I was able to see things from a different outlook, from a different side of life. The people that I was able to help, I will cherish for the rest of my life. So leaving this, this is very hard for me.”
Monk took over as Derby Senior Services/Transportation Director in July 2016 after 20 years in the health care industry. While she had experience working with seniors on the financial side, she got a crash course in programming/activities when she took the position working with the senior center.
Coming in, Monk said her goal was to enhance the programming offered, which she feels she has done by adding intercultural programs, cooking programs and more – establishing the Derby Senior Center as a site for the Department on Aging to test a variety of programs.
“This gave me a different outlook and path on how I could preserve the life that I was helping to save, and by preserving them, keeping them at home, giving them different outlooks and different avenues to experience life and look at it the way I see it, it just made me want to do this even more,” Monk said. “Just because you age doesn’t mean your life is done. Aging is a fun process. It’s not just about aches and pains, it’s about living your life to the fullest.”
Since she announced her decision to leave, Monk admitted there hasn’t been a day that’s gone by where a tear hasn’t been shed in her office among herself and employees or senior center members. Emotionally, she said the career move weighed on her, but the reaction from the Derby community has meant so much.
As tough as it is to leave, given the reputation of the Derby Senior Center and its standing as the only Level III senior center in Sedgwick County – and one of two nationally accredited in Kansas – she knows the next director will be in a good position. Whoever that is, she hopes they build on what’s been established in an already strong community.
“We are a huge resource hub, and that is exactly what I wanted. I wanted us to be known [as] the place to come if you need help and the place to come if you are seeking change,” Monk said.
“I will cherish the community, the employees of the city of Derby, the members, the advisory board and the various boards I was a part of. I want to give them all a huge ‘thank you’ for embracing me, trusting me and giving me the opportunity to help this community to continue on into greatness,” Monk said. “I just want them to continue to do that moving forth and into the future.”