Previously scheduled COVID-19 screenings set to take place at Derby’s Madison Avenue Central Park the remaining Tuesdays in March have been cancelled.
All COVID-19 sampling offered by the Sedgwick County Health Department is now scheduled to take place at Wichita’s Sedgwick County Park (6501 W. 21st St.) from 8:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.
There is no cost for the county’s walk-in sampling, which will be offered at the park’s Sunflower Shelter. Those wanting to be tested at the new site are asked to enter the park off of 13th Street.