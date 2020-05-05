The city of Derby’s official purchasing policy came under review by a committee of city council members recently in an effort to clean it up and make some minor revisions.
Changes considered included requiring city council approval on all equipment leases, addition of the city manager’s designee to fulfill the manager’s duties as needed and updates to reflect current practices of the Bid Board. The revisions also included changes to the local vendor preference area on applicable purchases (now to include routine vehicles) from the city limits to the Regional Economic Area Partnership defined area.
Options were also presented for increases on some purchasing limits, including an increase in minor purchases to either $500 (option one) or $1,000 (option two). Ultimately, the city council approved the purchasing policy revisions in option one.