Military colonel talks about what it’s like to be black in Derby

This story is part one of a series delving into racism and diversity within the Derby community. This first piece focuses on Col. Michael Dillard, the leader of Derby High School’s AFJROTC program. Dillard gives his perspective as a black man in Derby and talks about the changes he wants to see happen in the community.
Michael Dillard is a colonel in the United States Air Force. He has 30 years of military experience. He’s put in the hours and earned the respect. But he still can’t go to the store without getting looked at like a thief.
Casual racism is something Col. Dillard has dealt with his entire life. He goes shopping and gets followed around suspiciously because of the color of his skin. He’s only treated normally by workers when he has his military uniform on, and even then he’ll have people ask him if his badges are real.
As a veteran, Dillard said he has it easy compared to some people. Many black people can’t walk out their front door without being judged because of their skin color, he said.
Dillard has lived in Derby since 2006. He rarely sees overt racism here. But there’s still that casual racism. And if it goes ignored, it’s easier for things to get worse, he said. So he wants to make some changes.
Dillard was inspired back in June by the ongoing protests against the police killing of George Floyd. He was proud of the protesters’ message. He saw passion in the Derby youth marching down the city’s streets. But he also saw hatred.
Much of that came in the form of social media comments: people saying there’s no racism in Derby, that the protesters were spoiled, jobless brats, along with blatantly racist remarks by individuals making no effort to hide their bigotry.
That inspired Dillard to write a letter to the editor in the Informer, where he addressed those speaking out against the protesters.
“I felt like I had something to say,” Dillard said.
He defended the protesters, and said what they stood for was legitimate. That letter was met with more racist comments.
But Dillard was not just inspired to write a letter to the editor that had no resulting action. As the leader of the AFJROTC program at Derby High School, Dillard is in a position where he can start making some changes from the inside, he said.
Dillard’s currently in the process of forming a diversity council at Derby High School. He hasn’t yet ironed out all the details, because he wants to make sure it can actually make an impact. He doesn’t want it to be the equivalent of a blacked out profile picture or a cookie-cutter statement. He wants something real.
“I’m at a place where what’s happening in the school isn’t something I can always see, so I want to know,” Dillard said. “Some of the language, and maybe some of the words and obscenities spoken, they probably won’t say it around me, but they may say it around the other students.”
Dillard wants to give those minority voices an outlet to express their concerns and tell their stories.
“The faculty is great, the administrators are pretty good, but are [students] comfortable going to an administrator to talk about these things? They can be brushed off with, ‘I’m not sure that’s happening,’ or, ‘You’re just a student.’ [These students] need a voice to be able to say ‘this happened to me.’”
“I want more than a statement. And I’m not trying to create something that doesn’t exist.”
Dillard acknowledged that compared to many towns and cities, Derby may have only moderate issues with race – “but it exists, no matter how intense it is.”
He wants to address those issues head-on and get to work chipping away at them until they’re as close to eliminated as possible.
“It might not be done today. It might not be done in five years, or even 10. But we’ve got to start someplace … [These problems] are here now. Let’s not close our eyes and say ‘it’s not happening in Derby’ and that we have no problems here, because we do. So let’s deal with it before it gets bad.”
“Derby’s great, but it ain’t perfect. Let’s make it perfect.”
Part two of this series will further delve Col. Dillard’s experiences as a black man in Derby, while also exploring his family’s experiences. His daughter, Michelle Rico, attended Derby High School about a decade ago. During her time at the school, she experienced both casual and overt racism. Part two will also explore Derby’s ethnic makeup and how those demographics are reflected in its leadership.