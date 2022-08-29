Battle Buddies 1

Chip Neumann (front), founder of Midwest Battle Buddies, is shown with a group of recruits to train as service dogs to help local veterans.

 COURTESY

For seven years, Rose Hill’s Chip Neumann has been helping military veterans with mental and physical challenges navigate civilian life with the support of service dogs.

Neumann is founder and president of Midwest Battle Buddies, a nonprofit organization that provides specifically matched dogs and training for veterans with service-related conditions including PTSD and traumatic brain injury.

Battle Buddies 2

Tim Richard is shown with his service dog, Apollo, making a trip to The Coop and Coffeehouse in Derby.
0
0
0
0
0