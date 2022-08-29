For seven years, Rose Hill’s Chip Neumann has been helping military veterans with mental and physical challenges navigate civilian life with the support of service dogs.
Neumann is founder and president of Midwest Battle Buddies, a nonprofit organization that provides specifically matched dogs and training for veterans with service-related conditions including PTSD and traumatic brain injury.
Derby residents Dalisa Portley and Tim Richard are two of the more than 40 current members of the program.
An admissions counselor for WSU Tech, Portley is an Army veteran who has mobility issues from injuries and medical conditions, some vision problems, and PSTD. Although she was reluctant when her therapist first suggested a service dog, a PTSD-related incident “made me decide the most important thing was to claim my sense of freedom, my sense of peace.”
Today, Portley says she would be lost without Luna Belle, her Daniff (Great Dane English Mastiff mix).
“She is not just my [service] dog, she’s my best friend, she’s my child; it’s just a blessing to have a service dog to do things for you that medications just can’t do,” Portley said.
Although typical service dog training takes about two years at one facility for a cost of about $30,000, Midwest Battle Buddies’ model places the dog – usually as a pup – with the veteran from the outset and “they come to us at least once a week to train,” Neumann said. Classes are held at various locations, including “real situations the dogs are going to have to deal with – elevators, restrooms, restaurants. We have all our lessons on YouTube and Facebook and a manual with everything in it.”
“With no facility overhead and not holding the dogs for two years, we have cut the costs down to about $10,000,” Neumann said. “We raise all the funds – there is no cost to the veterans, even if they have an issue with the dog; everything they need is taken care of.”
Richard, an Air Force veteran currently majoring in Aerospace Engineering at WSU, had his German Shepherd, Apollo, before entering the Battle Buddies program.
“That doesn’t happen very often; only three people in the group have done it successfully,” he said. “Apollo is at the advanced mark, and just has to pass all his tasks.”
Various tasks the service dogs are trained on include medicine retrieval and various actions for anxiety situations.
For Portley, Luna Belle provides physical as well as emotional support.
“If I fall, I can brace myself on her,” she said. “When I am having an anxiety attack or getting agitated, she gets me back on track.”
Battle buddies describes not just the service dogs, but also the relationship the veterans in the organization have with each other.
When one of the organization’s veterinarians recently messaged Battle Buddies that a service member was having a heart attack, Richard was close by, picked up the dog and made sure it was cared for.
“It’s a brotherhood of battle buddies,” he said. “We volunteer and we meet for coffee at Sojourner’s Coffee House. For a lot of people, this is their family, all they have left.”
Portley concurs.
“It’s really a great fellowship we have with one another. There are certain things veterans go through that we wouldn’t expect civilians to understand, so it’s nice to know that when you’re going through something you have your Battle Buddy to talk to,” she said.
“I tell Chip ‘Thank you for your service’ every chance I get, because he does a lot. Selflessness is one of the core values in the Army, and he just shows so much selflessness to us.”