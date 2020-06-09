Derby, KS (67037)

Today

Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 58F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 58F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.