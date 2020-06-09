Coming up at 10 a.m. June 16, the Derby Public Library will welcome Mesner Puppet Theater (which tours both nationally and internationally) back to its summer reading program series. The show being performed this year is titled “Ringo’s Sing-Along Road Trip.” As with all performances this summer, this show will be available online only.
Those registered to participate in summer reading will be eligible to win one of 10 DVDs of Paul Mesner’s puppet plays that will be given away. Winners will be announced during the online program.
All performances are family friendly, free and will be available through the Derby Public Library Facebook page.