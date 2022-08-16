Reflecting on more than three decades of dedicated work in a wellness capacity, outgoing Derby Recreation Commission Community Wellness Coordinator Debbie Williams added another accomplishment to celebrate recently. Meritrust Credit Union announced Williams as the 2022 honoree for the Bryon G. Stout IV Spotlight on Wellness Award.
Williams’ efforts have been instrumental in advancing well-being initiatives and supporting the pillars of health for the Derby community. She is set to retire at the end of the month.
“The well-being of the community will be positively influenced by Debbie’s efforts for years to come,” said James Nastars, Meritrust President/CEO. “Her contributions have elevated well-being and brought awareness to the importance of making everyday changes for a healthier lifestyle. We’re honored to celebrate Debbie’s accomplishments alongside the Derby community and recognize her as this year’s Spotlight on Wellness Award recipient.”
In her role with the Derby Recreation Commission, Williams helped increase awareness on mental health and substance abuse prevention within the Derby community. In 2021, she led a team in unveiling a community mental health chalk wall, leveraging the theme “Mental Health IS Health.” Through this outlet, residents have the opportunity to express their emotions on the wall in an effort of de-stigmatizing mental health issues.
Through a $15,000 grant from KDADS (Kansas Department of Aging and Disability), Williams and her group also began development of a substance abuse prevention plan for the Derby community. She has advocated for the expansion of programs supporting community health, including outreach to seek and receive additional funding. Throughout her career, she has also led programs supporting physical activity, healthy eating, chronic disease self-management, healthy schools and healthy homes for her community.
This is the seventh year Meritrust has honored a wellness advocate in the community through the Spotlight on Wellness Award. The award is given each year in memory of Byron G. Stout IV, the late Meritrust vice president of human resources who was passionate about wellness within the workplace and out in the community.