Williams Award

Debbie Williams is shown presenting the DRC’s Volunteer of the Year award to Warren Hillwig earlier this year. Recently, it was Williams who was recognized for her community support, being named the Meritrust Credit Union Spotlight on Wellness award recipient.

 FILE

Reflecting on more than three decades of dedicated work in a wellness capacity, outgoing Derby Recreation Commission Community Wellness Coordinator Debbie Williams added another accomplishment to celebrate recently. Meritrust Credit Union announced Williams as the 2022 honoree for the Bryon G. Stout IV Spotlight on Wellness Award.

Williams’ efforts have been instrumental in advancing well-being initiatives and supporting the pillars of health for the Derby community. She is set to retire at the end of the month.

0
0
0
0
0