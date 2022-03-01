TOPEKA – Mentor Kansas is searching for five inspiring youth leaders to form a Young Leaders Council. Applications are being accepted now through March 18 at www.mentorkansas.org.
Applicants need to be either a Kansas junior or senior in high school or enrolled in a General Education Development (GED) program, 18 years of age or younger, and demonstrate a solid commitment to volunteerism and service.
The mission of Mentor Kansas is to promote safe and effective youth mentoring practices and inspire more Kansans to be mentors. Mentor Kansas is a program of the Kansas Volunteer Commission and the Kansas State Department of Education.
Organizations and educators are invited to encourage youth of all backgrounds and abilities to apply. For more information about the Mentor Kansas Young Leaders Council or Mentor Kansas, contact Paula Smith at mentor@ksde.org or psmith@ksde.org.