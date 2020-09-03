The 14th annual CJ Memorial Golf Tournament will be held Sept. 21 at Derby’s Hidden Lakes Golf Course, with the four-person scramble competition to start at 10 a.m.
Held in memory of former Derby resident C.J. Seitz, the tournament helps raise funds to support area organizations assisting persons with physical and/or developmental disabilities.
A silent auction of sports memorabilia, golf packages, event tickets and more will be held during the tournament as well, starting with registration at 8:30 a.m. and continuing until 4 p.m. The event is open to the public.
For more information or to make a donation, contact Caryn Hendry Greenstreet at caryn@derbyrec.com or 316-788-3781.