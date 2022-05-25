Derby Post 7253 will host Memorial Day services at 9 a.m. May 30 at El Paso Cemetery (700 E. Kay St.). Guest speaker for the ceremonies will be Major Keith L. Marshall, Commander of the 161st Intelligence Squadron from McConnell Air Force Base
The American Legion Family Post 408 will be putting on annual Memorial Day services from 11 to 11:30 a.m. May 30 at Derby’s Hillcrest Cemetery (10102 E. 95th St. S.). Guest Speaker for the services will be American Legion Department of Kansas Vice-Commander Jeremy Ehart.