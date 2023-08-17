In partnership with Sedgwick County K-State Research and Extension, the Oaklawn Activity Center is now offering services to assist those eligible with Medicare enrollment through the Senior Health Insurance Counseling for Kansas (SHICK) program.
As of Aug. 14, SHICK counseling is now available at the OAC’s Wellness Hub (4904 S. Clifton Ave.) and offered to anyone on Medicare or planning to join in the future.
“Our services have been easily accessible for those living in north Wichita due to our northwest and northeast locations at 21st and Ridge and the WSU Metroplex, but we realized that it could be difficult for those residing in south Wichita and the smaller towns around it to get to us,” said K-State Extension Agent Melissa Reeves Schrag of the new counseling site. “We wanted to bring these important services closer to them.”
While counseling is offered year-round for new Medicare beneficiaries, SHICK and the new Oaklawn branch are currently gearing up to help during the Medicare Part D open enrollment period, which starts Oct. 15 and runs through Dec. 7.
Medicare Part D is the prescription drug coverage portion of Medicare and can vary in terms of cost, coverage and benefits. SHICK volunteers help beneficiaries evaluate their options, with the following listed as key reasons to review coverage:
- Changing health needs: As time passes, beneficiaries health needs may evolve and might require different medications or dosages. Reviewing the Part D plan allows individuals to ensure their current medications are covered and that they’re not paying for unnecessary or non-preferred drugs.
- Cost savings: By reviewing the Part D plan, beneficiaries can identify cost-saving opportunities. Different plans have varying premiums, copayments and deductibles. By comparing plans, they might find one that offers the same coverage at a lower cost or better coverage for a slightly higher premium.
- Formulary changes: Part D plans have formularies, which are lists of covered drugs. These formularies can change from year to year, so it's important to check if medications are still covered and at what cost.
- Network changes: Part D plans have networks of pharmacies where beneficiaries can get their medications at the most favorable terms. If a preferred pharmacy is no longer in an individual’s plan network, it could impact out-of-pocket costs.
- Plan ratings: The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) provide star ratings for Medicare Part D plans based on their performance and customer satisfaction. Reviewing these ratings can give beneficiaries insights into the quality and reliability of different plans.
- Medication price changes: Drug prices can fluctuate over time. Reviewing Part D plans annually allows individuals to check if their current plan is still the best option for covering medications.
- Accessibility: Some plans may offer additional services such as mail-order pharmacy options or medication therapy management. By reviewing their plan, beneficiaries can explore these additional benefits.
- Life changes: Major life events, such as relocating to a different state or changes in financial circumstances, can influence the suitability of current Part D plans.
For both new beneficiaries and those reapplying, Reeves Schrag noted SHICK counseling services can provide some major benefits.
“Making the right Medicare choices when first joining is crucial to avoid penalties and to ensure good health care coverage as we get older. Receiving unbiased Medicare counseling helps to ensure you make the best choices for yourself,” Reeves Schrag said. “Part D counseling in the fall of every year can result in financial savings as well as peace of mind knowing your medications will be covered by your plan.”
Those in Derby new to Medicare will also be able to take advantage of a SHICK-sponsored free Medicare Options class that will be hosted at Derby Friends Church (1034 N. Woodlawn) from 4-5:30 p.m. Sept. 19. Those interested can register by contacting the church at 316-788-1751, emailing josiah@derbyfriendschurch.com, or by contacting SHICK staff at 316-660-0126.
Appointments for Medicare counseling at OAC will be offered from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Individuals interested can contact SHICK staff at 316-660-0126 to schedule appointments.