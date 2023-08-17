SHICK OAC

SHICK counseling is now being offered at the Oaklawn Activity Center to help seniors with Medicare enrollment.

 FILE

In partnership with Sedgwick County K-State Research and Extension, the Oaklawn Activity Center is now offering services to assist those eligible with Medicare enrollment through the Senior Health Insurance Counseling for Kansas (SHICK) program. 

As of Aug. 14, SHICK counseling is now available at the OAC’s Wellness Hub (4904 S. Clifton Ave.) and offered to anyone on Medicare or planning to join in the future.

