For people who like solving riddles and getting a prize for doing so, a new Medallion Hunt in Derby may be just their challenge.
Set to start Sept. 1 and go through Sept. 7 – or whenever the medallion is found – the event is part of the city’s 150th, or sesquicentennial, anni-versary celebration.
“I think it’s a fun idea,” said Derby Public Library’s youth services assis-tant Hannah Adamson, who is heading up the effort.
When Adamson pitched the event to the library’s director, Eric Gus-tafson, he was “all over it,” she said.
The library is sponsoring the event, which features a $150 cash prize for the winner, or winners.
One aspect that will narrow the search down, at least somewhat, is that the object will be hidden in one of the city’s parks.
That’s so people don’t have to trespass on private property and also serves as a means of introducing Derby’s parks to those who may not be familiar with them.
“With the number of parks we have, there will be no shortage of hiding places,” Adamson said.
Adamson said the medallion will be not be out in the open and well hid-den, but won’t require digging or any defacing of property to find.
Most parks are open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. so if you’re a night owl, you will need to watch your hunting in the wee hours.
On the other hand, if the clues lead you to Madison Avenue Central Park or Warren Riverview Park, those two are open all hours.
The clues will be posted daily on the library’s various social media sites and will get easier as the days pass.
Adamson confessed that she doesn’t have a plan if it isn’t found, but given the skill of hunters in other contests, is confident that Derby’s sleuths will be up to the task at hand.
And don’t worry, the clue process won’t be like trying to break into Fort Knox as “we’re not going to make it super crazy hard.”
As for who is writing the clues, that will remain top secret – and it isn’t her.
“I’m not allowed to tell you that,” she said.
The process will be in-house in another way: the library staff is making the 2 1/2-inch medallion itself using its 3-D printer.
The hunt has worked well with other cities, especially the famed Wichita Riverfest contest, she said, and Adamson said she kind of remembers it from the old Derby Days event.
Such activities are popular because “people just like to hunt for things with clues,” she said.
Of course, people can hunt for it on their own, but it’s fun in a group, she added.
“It can be quite family-oriented,” she said.
The idea for a hunt came about at a brainstorming session to come up with ideas for the city’s anniversary celebration and, with others recalling previous success, the event seemed like a natural, she said.
“People just really enjoy it,” she said.
And if this re-introduction edition of a medallion search proves to be both popular and a success, it could be repeated in the future, even without a 150th anniversary banner to wrap around it.