Derby residents who don’t wish to receive the Wichita Eagle’s weekly Neighbors publication can now submit a request at Derbyks.ANScustomerService.com or call 316-268-6262 to opt out of receiving the free paper or request temporary stops for a short period of time, such as when going out of town.
City officials say they are working with the Eagle to provide “an easy way for residents to opt out.”
The papers are tossed in driveways and there have been complaints of them either piling up or being blown in the street. Some residents don’t want them, but some say they do. New regulations were proposed as to their placement, but Eagle officials say they want a six-month period to work with the city and residents to come up with solutions that are agreeable to all. The City Council agreed to that proposal at its Nov. 26 meeting.
Residents also may opt out of receiving yellow pages phone books. To do so, go to Visit YellowPagesOptOut.com and create an account. You will see a list publications and may choose the ones you want to receive.