Former Derby City Council member John McIntosh recently announced his plans to run for Sedgwick County Commission in the 2022 general election. McIntosh will seek the District 5 seat – serving Derby, Mulvane and southeast Wichita.That seat is currently held by Derby’s Jim Howell, who has already filed for re-election.
The general election will be held on Nov. 8 in 2022.
McIntosh was appointed to the Derby City Council to fill a vacancy in Ward IV in 2016, winning re-election in 2017 and serving through 2021. He also served on both the Derby Public Library and Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors for multiple years. He remains a member of the Derby Chamber of Commerce, currently working for ICS Collision Center, and has lived in Derby since 1998.
Some initial goals of Mcintosh’s campaign include seeking support and funding for mental/behavioral health services and first responders, as well as improving rail traffic in the area.