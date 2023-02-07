Four F/A-18 Hornets from the Navy Blue Angels aerial demonstration team fly in a diamond formation at the 2007 McConnell air show. Two of the F/A-18s flew upside down while in formation to showcase the precision and aptitude with which the Blue Angels pilots fly.
As of Feb. 3, McConnell Air Force Base announced the dates and headlining act for its 2024 Frontiers in Flight open house and air show – with the nearby base bringing back the U.S. Navy Blue Angels for the first time since 2007.
“We wanted to provide some variety to the air show and also to bring them back to our base and our area,” said John Van Winkle, Chief of Public Affairs for the 22nd Air Refueling Wing. “They put on an excellent show; they’re one of the premier aerial demonstration acts in the military.”
The next show will also occur a little earlier, as it is scheduled to take place Aug. 24-25, 2024. Van Winkle noted that was set in conjunction with getting the Blue Angels (the second oldest formal aerobatic team in the world) as the headlining act – with some scheduling flexibility allowing the base to help secure the Navy demonstration unit’s return.
Schedules for the both the Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds (the 2022 headliner) were announced during the recent International Council of Air Shows convention. A full schedule will start to be finalized for 2024 once availability of other acts is determined through the 2023 ICAS, held annually in December.
Part of the reasoning behind the early announcement was to get the air show on the event calendar, though Van Winkle noted there are still plenty of preparations to be made for the return of Frontiers in Flight in 2024.
“This is the foundation of the air show, getting a headline act selected, locked in and confirmed. That’s the first and most important step,” Van Winkle said. “We’ve got a long way to go before we get the air show finalized.”