Four F/A-18 Hornets from the Navy Blue Angels aerial demonstration team fly in a diamond formation at the 2007 McConnell air show. Two of the F/A-18s flew upside down while in formation to showcase the precision and aptitude with which the Blue Angels pilots fly.

As of Feb. 3, McConnell Air Force Base announced the dates and headlining act for its 2024 Frontiers in Flight open house and air show – with the nearby base bringing back the U.S. Navy Blue Angels for the first time since 2007. 

“We wanted to provide some variety to the air show and also to bring them back to our base and our area,” said John Van Winkle, Chief of Public Affairs for the 22nd Air Refueling Wing. “They put on an excellent show; they’re one of the premier aerial demonstration acts in the military.”

Air Show 2022

Crowds gathered to watch a full roster of performers at the 2022 Frontiers in Flight air show – with plans now fully in the works for its return in 2024.
