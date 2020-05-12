McConnell Air Force Base is hosting a senior parade for military family seniors. The parade is Friday, May 15 at 3 p.m., and is open to both high school and college graduates. The current plan is for the parade vehicles to meet in the housing office and then drive around McConnell. The parade will be led by firetrucks and a McConnell float, with the Wing Commander and Command Chief at the helm. Seniors and families participating are encouraged to decorate their cars with their school colors and the seniors’ names. Military families interested can contact McConnell’s Airman and Family Readiness Center at 316-759-6020. The event is not sponsored by Derby High School or USD 260.
McConnell hosting senior parade
