McConnell Sign
MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, Kan. – McConnell’s 22nd Air Refueling Wing will be conducting exercises Feb. 13 through 17, which will feature tornado sirens among the activity taking place.

The exercises are designed to practice emergency response procedures, as well as test the capability and readiness of McConnell Airmen to support combat operations and maintain combat readiness.

