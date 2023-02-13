MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, Kan. – McConnell’s 22nd Air Refueling Wing will be conducting exercises Feb. 13 through 17, which will feature tornado sirens among the activity taking place.
The exercises are designed to practice emergency response procedures, as well as test the capability and readiness of McConnell Airmen to support combat operations and maintain combat readiness.
Visitors may experience brief delays due to increased security measures. Some of the following effects of the exercises could include:
- Increased flying activity.
- Gate traffic could be backed up or rerouted to other entry control points if a gate is closed.
- Emergency response vehicles will be moving around the base.
- Travel may be congested.
- Some roadways may be temporarily blocked.
- Security measures will be increased.
- “Giant Voice” loudspeakers might be activated.
- Telephonic and electronic notification methods will be utilized.
- Alert sirens may be sounded.
McConnell officials want to assure the public that this activity is planned, carefully scripted and controlled by the base’s cadre of exercise inspectors.