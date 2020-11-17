On November 12, Peacock Entertainment presented a check for $6500 to the McConnell Air Force Base First Sergeant’s Council. The First Sergeant’s Council is a supportive organization offering resources to help advise commanders on issues of health, morale, discipline, mentoring and more in support of members in their units. The donation was a result of proceeds from the October 2 fundraising event, Bourbon Salute. Pictured above, left to right, is Pat Pelkowski and Chrissy Robben, both of Peacock Entertainment. From McConnell is Master Sergeant Anthony Jordan, Master Sergeant Aaron Bries and Master Sergeant DeAnna Carter.
McConnell First Sergeant’s Council receives $6500 donation
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
