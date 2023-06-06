McConnell Commanders 2023

Col. Cory Damon (left) and Col. Cynthia Welch (right) are part of the new McConnell AFB leadership taking over in June.

 COURTESY

Both the 22nd and reserve component 931st air refueling wings stationed out of McConnell Air Force Base will see new leadership installed in a pair of change of command ceremonies in June.

Col. Cory M. Damon is set to take over as base commander of the 22nd Air Refueling Wing at McConnell during a June 9 ceremony. He previously served as vice commander at MacDill Air Force Base in Florida, assisting the wing commander in leading more than 3,000 personnel, overseeing base property/capital assets totaling more than $2.8 billion and controlling an annual budget exceeding $249 million.

