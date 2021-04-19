Due to a less active year (because of the pandemic) many advisory board members elected to serve additional terms after appointments ending in 2021. Those appointments were made by Mayor Randy White on April 13 and unanimously approved by the city council.
ADA Advisory Board reappointments included Bobby McCrary, Teresa Mount and Kathleen O’Brien.
Community Development Advisory Board reappointments included Lindsay Dearduff, Chris Mosley and Jason Weber.
Construction Trades Board reappointments included John Riggenbach, Dale Rotramel Jr. and Toby Woodford.
Library Board reappointments included Melanie Turner and Susan Topping.
Parks and Urban Forestry Board reappointments included Richard Dame, Jason Griffin, David Peebler and Bruce Renberger.
Planning Commission reappointments included Dana Quigley and Jessica Rhein. Dale Wells and Ron Redford (for a partial term) were newly appointed.
Senior Services Advisory Board reappointments included Dixie Chapman, Thomas Davidson Jr., Marsha Volz and Janice Neagle.
Board of Zoning Appeals reappointments included Chris Voth. Rick Coleman and Mitch Mencacci (partial term) were new appointments.