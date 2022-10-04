Fire Chief John Turner spoke at the Sept. 27 city council meeting about this year’s theme “Fire Won’t Wait, Plan Your Escape” for National Fire Prevention Week. Derby Fire and Rescue plans to emphasize education of students in grades K-3 and local daycares about fire prevention by visiting all USD 260 elementary schools and opening up the fire department for tours. Firefighters will give presentations about fire trucks and gear, and guide students through the Fire Safety House. The week will end with a public celebration of the 70th anniversary of fire services in Derby from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Derby Historical Museum.
Mayor proclaims Oct. 9-15 as National Fire Prevention Week
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
-
-