Given the city’s recent transition to a city of the first class, Derby gained one seat each on two Sedgwick County advisory boards, Community Corrections and Team Justice (Juvenile Corrections).
Receiving applications from some extremely qualified individuals, Mayor Randy White recommended the appointments of Sandra Clinard-Flanders to the Community Corrections advisory board (two-year term) and Karen Dunlap to Team Justice (three-year term), with both approved unanimously at the Feb. 9 city council meeting.