The Derby Recreation Commission declared May as “I Bike Derby” month at its monthly meeting on Tuesday, April 20.
The DRC plans programming throughout May to promote bicycling as a means of transportation, recreation and exercise. They flagship event is the Kite and Bike Fest, which is set from 1 to 4 p.m. May 15.
Participants at the free event can build their own kite, fly it, play games, and grab food from vendors and participate in an array of bicycling events, such as kid’s bicycle races and the Tour De Derby.
Other bicycling events in May include the BMX challenge from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 16 at the Derby Skate Park and a bike safety check and repair event from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 18 at the Oaklawn Activity Center.