Jocelyn Bollig (staff) and the students and staff from Derby Transition Educational Center (volunteers) – or DTEC – were announced as the May recipients of the I Make A Difference Award at the May 23 Derby school board meeting.
Bollig is a kindergarten teacher at Stone Creek Elementary. In her nomination, it was shared that she makes an immense difference every single day in the lives of her students.
Earlier this school year, Bollig received a new student who didn’t speak any English. Moving mid-year can present challenges in learning new routines and new faces – let alone walking into a new school for the very first time not knowing anybody’s name, what to expect from the day ahead of you and not being able to speak or understand the primary language being spoken.
Bollig had 23 students she was responsible for each day this school year. She was responsible for their physical, social, emotional, cognitive, linguistic, and general learning competencies. In addition to these typical classroom responsibilities, Bollig had the added dynamic of integrating a new student with a language barrier. She was empathetic and had an inspirational attitude.
To that end, Bollig created a classroom environment that promoted diversity and inclusion by celebrating the student’s differences and culture. She showed respect to the student by learning how to pronounce and spell the student’s name correctly and even learned a few common phrases in the student’s native language to make the student feel extra comfortable in her classroom. She made sure the other students in her classroom were respectful and understanding as well. She showed tremendous patience and perseverance. She created visuals for her student and always spoke to him at eye level with a lot of hand gestures to help him understand.
“He walks into school each morning smiling and happy to be there with his classmates and teacher,” read a statement from Bollig’s nominator. “He even spoke in two complete English sentences this past week. And of course, Ms. Bollig was right behind him encouraging him and cheering on her student’s success. She has made a huge difference in this student’s life and the lives of the others in her classroom.”
May’s winner of the volunteer I Make A Difference Award is the staff and students in the DTEC program for their work at Derby Public Schools. DTEC is a program that provides students with disabilities who are 18 to 21 with real-world experiences in a natural setting to prepare for a smooth transition from high school academics to adult life.
Under Beth Kerr and staff members, students in the DTEC program have served the community in a variety of ways. One particular way they have served is by helping out their building mate at Carlton Learning Center – Parents As Teachers. DTEC students have been collaborating with Parents As Teachers on various projects throughout the year and have helped at every level of Parents As Teachers event programming.
Behind the scenes, DTEC students develop their skills as they answer the doors for families – buzzing them in every week. Students in DTEC have also helped assemble activity and homework packets for the 3- to 5-year-old class, Wee Panther Pals. During more than one playgroup, these helpful students have also helped set up stations. One student makes sure Parents As Teachers is fully stocked on paper in the copier – always providing conversation and smiles along the way.
Parents As Teachers educators shared that they feel lucky to have had DTEC students collaborate with them during events. A staff favorite memory is watching as students in DTEC took over the “Mad Scientists” role for a staff member at Fall Fest when her family was quarantined at the last minute. They passed out candy and activities for some of the district’s littlest learners, but more importantly, they made connections and brought additional joy to the event.