Laura McLaughlin, volunteer, and Sarah Dowell, staff, are the May recipients of the I Make A Difference Award.
McLaughlin is this month’s winner of the Volunteer I Make A Difference Award for her work at Derby North Middle School. McLaughlin has served as a long-term substitute during the 2020-2021 school year. She went above and beyond her substitute duties to support the students and Amy Steadman, the classroom teacher she was filling in for, oftentimes outside of traditional “work” hours.
Her extra dedication and volunteer work did not go unnoticed. Alongside Steadman, they worked hard to maintain some of the class traditions, even when in a temporary remote learning setting. Students were still able to have a winter party – this time, virtually. The students who attended had a party kit created for them. If they chose, within that party, to also participate in a “Secret Santa’’ gift exchange, they were instructed to purchase a gift, wrap it, and bring it to the school during a certain time period. The gifts were then re-delivered to the around 20 different houses in the DNMS area in time for the party the next day.
McLaughlin stepped up to help. She came to DNMS, mapped out the remaining pickups and deliveries with Steadman, and then went on her way to drop off the party kits. McLaughling let her own kids know she’d be busy for a few hours, giving up a portion of her time with them after the day of remote teaching.
On the day of the event, she once again gave up time from her activities - outside of her work hours – to join the class for their virtual party and keep the connection going between students. McLaughlin recently hosted an event after school allowing students an additional opportunity to interact with others who share their interests in an informal and fun, yet structured setting.
She takes time to get to know the students individually and is able to hone in on their interests, learning styles and preferences. She is able to relate with students of varying personalities and inspires them to pursue their passions. McLaughlin has shown her wonderful heart for the students and giving spirit while volunteering beyond her substitute role to support Derby students and teachers.
This month’s winner of the Staff I Make A Difference Award is Sarah Dowell for her work at Derby Hills Elementary.
Dowell is a paraprofessional at Derby Hills Elementary who always has a smile on her face and is eager to help wherever she can.