Signed into effect by Sedgwick County Public Health Officer Dr. Garold Minns on July 8, a new mask ordinance is in place throughout the county to help reduce the spread of coronavirus (and protect the health and safety of the public). The ordinance will be in effect from July 10 through Aug. 9.
The emergency public health order requires any person in Sedgwick County to cover his or her mouth and nose with a mask or other face covering while inside any indoor or outdoor public space where distancing of six feet at all times is not possible or in line and waiting to enter an indoor public space.
With Derby being part of Sedgwick County, all Derby businesses must require customers, visitors and members of the public to wear a mask or face covering when in their facility in line with the public health order. Employees must wear a mask or face covering when working in a space where food is prepared or packaged for sale or distribution, or they are unable to maintain six feet distance from others – except for infrequent or incidental moments of closer proximity.
Any enforcement of this county ordinance would be a last resort, according to Derby Police Chief Robert Lee. Rather, Lee said his department will be working to give citizens every opportunity to comply.
“We will likely receive some calls or complaints of people not complying with the mask regulation and our number one objective is voluntary compliance,” Lee said. “Some people may simply not be aware that it’s mandatory; we’re going to make them aware that it is in those situations. We’ll even have officers that will have some additional masks with them should someone have forgotten their mask.”
Exceptions to the public health order include children 5 and under and others who are not able to safely wear a mask, as listed in the public health order. The full public health order (reflecting revisions by Dr. Minns on July 9) can be reviewed at https://www.sedgwickcounty.org/media/57387/july-9-revised-order.pdf.
The order also calls for everyone in Sedgwick County to adhere to phase three of Governor Laura Kelly’s Ad Astra Plan, which includes limiting mass gatherings to 45 individuals in one location where social distancing is not available. Unless people are commonly known to each other, they must maintain six feet of distance with only infrequent or incidental moments of closer proximity.
Rock River Rapids aquatic park in Derby is making a few adjustments to adhere to this new order and will remain open. Rock River Rapids has been operating since June 8 at less than 30 percent capacity so it is easily able to provide social distancing. Both staff and guests wear masks when safe distancing cannot be ensured.
“Given the few options available to slow the spread, the city of Derby appreciates Dr. Minns considering the data and the risks and doing what he and his medical colleagues believe is the best action at this point,” said Derby City Manager Kathy Sexton. “We are all in this together and each need to do our part to get the economy back to full speed.”
Lee stated his confidence that the majority of Derby citizens will be in compliance with the new ordinance, as he noted the measures being taken boil down to efforts to be good neighbors and help “stem the tide” of the spreading of COVID-19.
“The goal is not to inconvenience anyone. The goal is for a greater community good, and that is the health and well-being of our citizens, especially those who are vulnerable – those who are over age 65, those who have pre-existing conditions,” Lee said. “I think it’s worth masking up to try to avoid the spread through that very vulnerable population.”