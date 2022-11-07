United States Senator Roger Marshall chose to hold his 105th town hall in Derby on Nov. 3. and a room full of local constituents at the Derby Public Library had a variety of questions they wanted answered.
How to get more Americans back to work was an early question from the audience.
Marshall pointed out that seven million men are not working now and indicated the number was more likely around 11 million when you include women not working. He said during COVID a family of four could make $108,000 a year on government resources that included getting health care paid, rent paid, unemployment benefits and more. He said that number is probably around $50,000 now.
Marshall said the answer was simple.
“We need back-to-work requirements. We can’t reward people to stay home, more than going back to work,” he said.
Marshall said he wants to accentuate the opportunities for people to get back in the work force and indicated he was a fan of community and technical colleges.
“In Kansas right now, the average graduate from a community college or technical college has a higher starting salary than a four-year degree [earner],” he said.
After questions about the current war in Ukraine and China’s impact on the U.S., Marshall gave what he called his overview on the bigger world picture.
“I think Russia wants to rule the world, China wants to own the world and I think that North Korea and Iran want to blow up the world,” he said.
Marshall spoke of a trip he made to Europe with other senators and a closed door discussion they had with several NATO leaders. He said all of the NATO partners looked at them and said if it wasn’t for Afghanistan, Ukraine would have never happened.
Marshall supported funding Ukraine early but has not been supportive of the last two rounds of funding. His reasoning was that accountability needed to go with the funding. Marshall proposed an amendment with the second round of funding that would involve an Inspector General follow the money. He said the Democrats voted it down.
Marshall says part of the problem with Ukraine was not being proactive and providing support six months before the conflict started.
A discussion on climate change as it relates to the administration’s energy policy moved into the cost of wind energy in Kansas.
Marshall says more than 50 percent of Kansas’ electricity comes from wind but it is driving prices up. He says most of it is being exported out of the state, but Kansans are paying for most of that transportation cost.
Marshall says energy and the environment go hand in hand, but Americans also have to think about affordability and reliability and says it also takes some common sense.
“Electricity from wind costs about seven times more to make than gas energy does. It’s apparent to me that wind and solar are not going to be able to provide base load requirements,” he said.
Audience members had questions and comments on the border situation. Concerns about drug trafficking and giving benefits to illegals were among the topics.
Marshall said the precursors used to manufacture 90 percent of the fentanyl that comes into this country are made in China. He says China brings them to Mexico and their chemists work hand-in-glove with the drug cartels to turn it into fentanyl, which ends up in the U.S. He says we lose someone every day in Kansas from fentanyl.
“It’s the number one killer of young adults. We’ve lost more young adults from fentanyl than in the Vietnam war,” Marshall said.
Marshall explained that legislators are doing everything they can, but until the border is secured the problem will still exist. He says there is a $25 billion plan that includes wall construction, more boots on the ground, drug dogs, drones and other technology to help curb the problem, but he expects Biden to veto it.
There were suggestions that Congress quit funding the agendas that add to the problems of providing benefits for illegals and drug trafficking at the border. Marshall says with control of the House, that is something that could happen.
“It all starts with the border and I’m very willing to shut the government down if they won’t do things like build the wall,” Marshall said.
Marshall told the audience, with winning a majority in the House, the Republicans main task would be to slow down Joe Biden’s radical agenda.
“We will slow down spending, over regulation, secure the border, make families safe and be sure that parents are in control of their schools,” he said.
But Marshall says it will take four years to undo what Biden has done. And inflation is not going to stop tomorrow.
“It’s going to take years to turn this thing around.”