The Derby Chamber of Commerce released information to local member businesses earlier this week about an individual with an out of town company who was falsely representing himself to local businesses.
The Chamber release says a company by the name of Sports Media has been soliciting local businesses on behalf of Derby High School. The phone solicitor who claimed he was a project manager for DHS was using the name of someone who is employed at DHS as the person who authorized him to make the call. The caller has attempted to solicit sponsorships and indicated if someone signs up now, they can be an exclusive sponsor.
Derby insurance agent Iva Williams of the Eck Company received a call from Sports Media inviting her to purchase a DHS sponsorship from the company.
“They asked me if I wanted to be the exclusive insurance agent advertising sponsor for them. I immediately asked them who their contact person was at the high school and he said the cheer coach and he was representing them on her behalf,” Williams said.
Williams told Sports Media that she was going to check it out and see if they were working with the high school. That is when she contacted President and CEO of the Derby Chamber of Commerce, Mark Staats.
Staats contacted the DHS Athletic Director and was able to confirm that Sports Media is not working with the high school. The school also confirmed that the DHS individual the company named as the person who authorized them to contact the businesses did not do so. Staats said that he didn’t know whether the company had an actual product they were selling.
According to the Better Business Bureau website the company is known as Sports Media Marketing and is located in Fort Worth, Texas. According to the BBB the company has had 26 complaints registered since January 2019, none of which have been responded to by the company. The BBB has given the company an F rating, one of the reasons being that the business has failed to resolve underlying cause(s) of a pattern of complaints.
The company’s website appears to sell promotional specialty items with business logos on them. The majority of the complaints against Sports Media Marketing are situations like what Williams experienced and what Staats confirmed was not true about their claims.
The Informer attempted to contact Sports Media Marketing and left a message with the person who the company said could answer our questions. As of late Monday, we had not heard back from them.